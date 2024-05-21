Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,567,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,305,054. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

