Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.25 and its 200 day moving average is $545.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.20 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

