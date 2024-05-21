Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. 231,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,863. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

