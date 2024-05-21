Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $354,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 11,416,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,579,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

