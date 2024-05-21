Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,988,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 1,302,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

