Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $267.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

