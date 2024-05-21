Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 213 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,961,000.

EFIV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 21,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

