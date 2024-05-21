Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 586,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

