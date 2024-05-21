Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,575,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:EELV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 32,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $24.52.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
