JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. 178,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,444. Delek US has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

