JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of LSPD opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $34,984,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

