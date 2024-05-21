JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $199.33 and last traded at $198.36. 4,733,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,224,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $568.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

