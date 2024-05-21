JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($152.52) to £130 ($165.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.99) to GBX 9,900 ($125.83) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($158.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £118 ($149.97).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.