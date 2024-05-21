JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($152.52) to £130 ($165.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.99) to GBX 9,900 ($125.83) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($158.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £118 ($149.97).

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 290 ($3.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching £123.86 ($157.42). 22,191,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £106.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.25) and a 1-year high of £124.88 ($158.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,861.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

