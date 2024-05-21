JUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,677.65 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, JUNO has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $109,677.65 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

