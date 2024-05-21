Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 508,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

