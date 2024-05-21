Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stake Raised by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $8,078,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 625,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.