Keystone Financial Group Acquires 37,455 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

