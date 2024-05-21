Keystone Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo by 2,332.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 222,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 263,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 167,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,774,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.52. 387,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

