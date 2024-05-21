Keystone Financial Group Buys 1,108 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 990,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,899. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.