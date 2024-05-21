Keystone Financial Group Buys 17,384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,492. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.