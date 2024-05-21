Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. 809,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,016. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.