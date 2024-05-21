Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 1,125,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.