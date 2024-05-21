Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 329,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after buying an additional 331,382 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 271,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,682,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 889,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

