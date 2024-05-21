Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 147,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,260. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

