Keystone Financial Group Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.02. 3,013,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,742. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

