Keystone Financial Group Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.14% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 25.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

