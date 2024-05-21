Keystone Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,187,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

