Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.22. 2,028,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

