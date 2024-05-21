Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $19.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $640.82. 3,854,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,646. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $644.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

