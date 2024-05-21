Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 102,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 4,344,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

