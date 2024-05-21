Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,356 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 8,449,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278,688. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

