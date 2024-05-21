Keystone Financial Group Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $173.23. 129,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

