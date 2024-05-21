Keystone Financial Group Sells 223,450 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,450 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 156,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

