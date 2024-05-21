Keystone Financial Group Sells 293 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.06 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

