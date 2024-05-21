Keystone Financial Group Sells 5,019 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. 1,165,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

