Keystone Financial Group Sells 651 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in RH were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $31,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $24,295,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $23,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. 272,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,291. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

