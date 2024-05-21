Keystone Financial Group Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $166.17. 490,580 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

