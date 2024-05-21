Keystone Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,162.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

