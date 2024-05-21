Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.86).

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 7.96 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,274.04 ($28.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,427.20. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10,828.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

