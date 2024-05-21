Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.86).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KWS
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Insider Activity at Keywords Studios
In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.