Kim LLC Buys 125,000 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Kim LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 4,430.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 397,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCA remained flat at $11.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.