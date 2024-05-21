Kim LLC Buys New Stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPKL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,265. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

