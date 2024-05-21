Kim LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Kim LLC raised its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 3.60% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 165,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

Shares of TBMC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 265,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.60.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

