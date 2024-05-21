Kim LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Kim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 2.61% of InFinT Acquisition worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

Insider Transactions at InFinT Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IFIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,997. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

(Free Report)

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.