Kim LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Keen Vision Acquisition makes up approximately 0.9% of Kim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kim LLC owned about 4.59% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth $11,663,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,086,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,647,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.