Kim LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Kim LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Kim LLC owned 1.60% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,707. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

