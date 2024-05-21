Kim LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 4,253,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -424.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

