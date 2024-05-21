Kim LLC Sells 47,000 Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Kim LLC reduced its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned about 2.30% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOGO. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 414,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 437.4% during the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 63,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 291.0% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 162,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,642. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.