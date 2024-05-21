Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,967 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $60,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $144.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

