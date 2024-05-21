Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.