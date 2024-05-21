Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.16

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.16, with a volume of 810506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,621 shares of company stock worth $1,205,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

